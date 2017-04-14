Source: Antiwar.com

by Lucy Steigerwald

"Trump is simply a goofier version of the status quo president; that is, the war-making bully that the US has given the benefit for the doubt for the last many decades — perhaps centuries. And it is all too easy to dissect his weirder inanities and habits than it is to realize the same wars have been going on forever, and that the same mistakes are repeated on a 3-15 year loop, and that these mistakes are now Trump’s. Deep thought artists such as The New York Times’[s] Thomas L. Friedman think the US should consider backing ISIS in the same way they propped up the Mujahadeen during their war against the Soviets in Afghanistan in the 1980s. At least that’s what it appears to say. The column is his usual mess, and doesn’t even nod to the fact that one of those Mujahadeen fighters was a man named Osama Bin Laden. But which country is actually next on the US war list?" (04/13/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/lucy/2017/04/12/yemen-syria-the-press-and-trump-the-war-president/