Will Grigg was a might voice for justice and liberty

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Dan Sanchez

"William Norman Grigg died this afternoon. He was a journalist, broadcaster, editor, musician, father, husband, and self-described Christian Individualist. He was also my hero. Will’s main beat was stories about individual victims of the state: particularly Americans who have been unjustly imprisoned or wrongfully assaulted by government officers. His research for each article was exhaustive. From his home in Idaho, he traveled all around the northwest to get the story in person. He would get to know each subject personally, and seek face-to-face interviews with their powerful persecutors. His tireless work has saved several innocent lives from being slowly drained away in prison." (04/12/17)

