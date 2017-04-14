The Jason Stapleton Program, episode 580

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"I wanted to talk a little today about the battlefield and the difficulty in understanding what’s true and what isn’t. The Syria chemical weapons attack is a perfect example. The Syrians deny doing it, we say they did, the president says there can be no question, and the Russians say it never happened. Who’s lying and who’s telling the truth? We may never know. Today we’ll look at a similar story involving a U.S. attack on a warehouse." [various formats] (04/13/17)

https://jasonstapleton.com/580-the-fog-of-war/