In first public appearance as CIA director Pompeo reiterates how much he hates freedom, transparency, accountability, and America

Source: Bloomberg

"CIA Director Mike Pompeo blistered WikiLeaks in a speech Thursday, calling WikiLeaks a 'hostile intelligence service' aided by Russia and accused WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange of making 'common cause with dictators.' The former Kansas congressman was speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., his first public address since becoming director. He lamented the leak of classified materials, and criticized Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden, but levelled his harshest criticism at Assange and his organization." (04/13/17)

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/cia-director-pompeo-calls-wikileaks-hostile-intelligence-service-n746311