Mexico: Authorities arrest gangster suspected of killing rival gangster

Source: Los Angeles Times

"A member of a drug-robbery ring suspected in the 2010 shooting death of a Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been arrested deep in Mexico, leaving just one member of the original 'rip crew' still at large in a case that highlighted the failings of a gun-tracking operation that let firearms fall into the hands of criminals in Mexico. The suspect, identified by the Mexican Marines only as 'Heraclio N.,' was apprehended Wednesday in an area known as the 'Golden Triangle,' the confluence of three states where drug cartels control vast stretches of territory." (04/13/17)

http://www.latimes.com/world/la-fg-mexico-brian-terry-20170413-story.html