Canada: Scowly Liberals legalize the demon weed

Source: Macleans (Canada paper)

by Paul Wells

"And now, an edited but faithful reproduction of the background documents the Liberals released with their marijuana bill on Thursday: '… strictly … strictly … restrict … strict … significant penalties … strictly … zero tolerance … dangers … restrict … strictly … restrict … stop criminals … strictly … restrict … punish more severely … tougher … deaths and accidents … risk every day … dangers … punish more severely … oral fluid.' This sets a certain tone. After reporters were given a few minutes to read the bill, federal officials from, mostly, the Health department were ushered into the National Press Theatre to brief us. One began talking. 'What’s your name?' a few reporters asked. The official’s eyes bugged out in terror." (04/13/17)

http://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/scowly-liberals-legalize-the-demon-weed