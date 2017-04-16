MO: Church playground now First Amendment exercise for SCOTUS

Source: Raw Story

"A U-turn by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens might let the air out of a highly anticipated Supreme Court challenge to the state's 2012 rejection of a church school's scrap-tire grant application. While the complex clash pitting the First Amendment against one interpretation of the state's Constitution remains set for an oral argument Wednesday, it could be simplified by Greitens' unexpected announcement Thursday that religious organizations can now obtain the grants. The move means Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Mo., might apply again for the grant that officials previously rejected because of a provision in the state constitution that bans state funding 'in aid of any church, sect or denomination of religion.' The move also allows Supreme Court justices an off-ramp from a case that promises to divide them." (04/15/17)

