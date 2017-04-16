NY: Thousands rally demanding Trump release tax returns

Source: Reuters

"Thousands of people turned out for a march through midtown Manhattan on Saturday to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns and to dispute his claim that the public does not care about the issue. Organizers of New York's 'Tax March,' one of more than 150 across the country and beyond, want to call attention to Trump's refusal to disclose his tax history, as his White House predecessors have done for more than 40 years. In addition to major U.S. cities, including Washington and Los Angeles, marches are planned in Europe, Japan and New Zealand. The Manhattan march began with a rally at Bryant Park, drawing a good-natured crowd estimated by a Reuters reporter to be about 5,000 people, although no official estimates were immediately available. The procession up Sixth Avenue was due to disperse at Central Park." (04/15/17)

