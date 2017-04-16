The rise of left-wing, anti-Trump fake news

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"Since the US election presidential race, fact checking websites report what seems like an increase in anti-Trump, 'liberal fake news.' The fact-checking site Snopes told BBC Trending radio that in the past week, for example, they have debunked many more anti-Republican party stories than pro-Republican ones. One example of an incorrect story is the unflattering, digitally-manipulated image, which suggested that US President Donald Trump had diarrhoea during a recent golf outing. Another falsely suggested that President Trump profited from the US missile strikes in Syria. It's hard to gather definitive data on the political bias in fake news stories, so the evidence for a rise in 'liberal fake news' is essentially anecdotal. But a recent study did effectively debunk the stereotype that fake news tends to be shared more by uneducated people or those with right-leaning politics, as compared to other groups." [editor's note: If even the BBC is noticing this, it's become pretty obvious – SAT] (04/15/17)

