North Korea flaunts long-range missiles in birthday parade

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"North Korea paraded its intercontinental ballistic missiles in a massive military display in central Pyongyang on Saturday, with ruler Kim Jong Un looking on with delight as his nation flaunted its increasingly sophisticated military hardware amid rising regional tensions. Kim did not speak during the annual parade, which celebrates the 1912 birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung, North Korea's founding ruler, but a top official warned that the North would stand up to any threat posed by the United States. Choe Ryong Hae said President Donald Trump was guilty of 'creating a war situation' on the Korean Peninsula by dispatching U.S. forces to the region. 'We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack,' said Choe, widely seen by analysts as North Korea's No. 2 official." (04/15/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/news/world/article/North-Korea-rolls-out-missiles-other-weaponry-at-11075028.php