AR: Judge blocks state from using lethal drug

Source: USA Today

"A judge in Arkansas issued a restraining order Friday, barring use of a lethal drug that was to be used in the executions of six men who were to die within days, starting on Monday. Pulaski County, Ark., Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order Friday barring Arkansas from using its supply of vecuronium bromide in the executions. Griffen's action effectively stops a series of executions that were drawing condemnation from death penalty opponents across the country. Arkansas scheduled the deaths to take place in a short span of time in order to beat the expiration of the shelf life of midazolam, one of the three drugs used in its lethal injection protocol. The drug is part of a three-drug protocol in Arkansas used for condemned inmates. After the sedative midazolam is administered, vecuronium bromide stops the breathing and potassium chloride stops the heart." (04/14/17)

