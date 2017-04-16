Burger King ad triggers Google Home: Clever marketing trick or invasive ploy?

Source: Christian Science Monitor

by Weston Williams

"On Wednesday, a Burger King television ad likely became the first ever to intentionally trigger smart devices like Google Home and Android phones. In the commercial, an actor faces the camera and clearly enunciates the phrase, 'Okay, Google. What is the Whopper burger?' at the end of the advertisement. Around the country, the audio clip prompted a response on a number of devices, with phones and smart speakers listing off the ingredients in the burger from the Whopper's information page on Wikipedia. The new ad, however, was not well received by all. Some saw the triggering of their devices by the ad as a nuisance, while others found the commercial to be an uncomfortable reminder of the intrusion of advertising in a world peppered with 'always-listening' smart devices. Google, which had not consulted with Burger King for the commercial, disabled the Google Home's ability to be awakened by the advertisement within a day of its first airing." (04/15/17)

http://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2017/0413/Burger-King-launches-TV-ad-that-triggers-Google-Home-clever-marketing-trick-or-invasive-ploy