Workers, not companies, bear growing burden of government

Source: Raw Story

by The Conversation

"Tax day is here once more, and tens of millions of Americans will rush to file their income taxes by this year’s deadline of April 18 (rather than April 15 for a variety of reasons). Although most of us probably identify the federal income tax with the revenue that ultimately fills the government’s coffers and allows it to spend our hard-earned cash, it actually makes up less than half of all revenue. What makes up the rest, and how those figures have changed in recent decades, is actually quite surprising. The official statistics show that in the 1940s and 1950s, corporations picked up a major share of supporting the federal government. Today, it is taxes on workers that increasingly fund the military, entitlement programs, health care and other spending. So as you prepare your taxes (at the same time that Congress and the Trump administration are gearing up to reform the tax code), here’s a brief primer on how what you put on line 63 of your 1040 becomes a part of U.S. government revenue." [editor's note: Interesting to see this intelligent economic piece at Raw Story – SAT] (04/15/17)

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/04/how-workers-not-companies-are-bearing-the-growing-burden-of-government