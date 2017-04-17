How Trump’s arts and research cuts hurt his supporters

Source: In These Times

by Susan J Douglas

"I must have missed something in Trump’s slash and burn 'budget proposal.' Remember his repeated campaign promise to rebuild the country’s eroding infrastructure? Not a peep about that. Instead, and in line with his monomaniacal assault on facts, Trump and his craven 'advisers' are determined to dismantle the nation’s research infrastructure, from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to the research and development branches of the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which provide critical information for mitigating and adapting to climate change and other ecological perils." (04/14/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/20036/cutting-off-your-base-to-spite-your-foes-trump-budget-cuts-research-arts