Trump not interested in learning, just winning

Source: The New Republic

by Jeet Heer

"The presidency is an educational experience for everyone who assumes the office, since there is no other job like it. 'For any new occupant of the White House, the early months are like a graduate seminar in policy crammed into every half-hour meeting,' Peter Baker wrote in The New York Times on Thursday. 'What made sense on the campaign trail may have little bearing on reality in the Oval Office, and the education of a president can be rocky even for former governors or senators. For Mr. Trump, the first president in American history never to have served in government or the military, the learning curve is especially steep.' CNN’s Chris Cillizza put it more simply: 'If Donald Trump has learned any big lesson in his 84 days as President, it’s this: The job is way harder than it looks.' This is a reasonable analysis given the president’s explanations for his many recent reversals of campaign positions: He has developed a telling rhetorical tic where he announces that some subject he had pontificated on with confidence is actually much more complex than the thought." (04/14/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/142053/trump-isnt-interested-learning-just-winning