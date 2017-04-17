The Republican Party has defeated Donald Trump

Source: The New Republic

by Graham Vyse

"After Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress last month (a high-water mark for the president’s popularity with elite political pundits) conservative New York Times columnist David Brooks penned a piece titled 'Trumpism at Its Best, Straight Up.' Brooks attempted to define Trump’s political philosophy as an “utter repudiation of modern conservatism,” which he defined as foreign policy hawkishness, social conservatism, and fiscal hawkishness. 'For the last 40 years, the Republican Party has been a coalition of [these] three tendencies,' he wrote. 'Trump rejected or ignored all of them.' Six weeks later, this analysis looks positively quaint. Trump has reversed so many positions as to prove definitively that he’s guided by no ideology. A rebuke of hawkishness? Trump is dropping bombs left and right. Social conservatism? He appointed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and is trying to defund Planned Parenthood. Fiscal hawkishness? His proposed budget is an unending series of savage cuts. On Wednesday, Trump reversed positions on Russia, China, NATO, and other policies that were central to the isolationist and populist campaign he ran last year." (04/14/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/142022/republican-party-defeated-donald-trump