What’s behind recent eruptions of anti-Semitism?

Source: Reuters

by John Lloyd

"All western governments oppose anti-Semitism. Yet the old hatred continues. How toxic is it? And are recent eruptions of anti-Semitism expressions of momentary irritation, misunderstanding, or plain ignorance? White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer could, on a kindly view, fall into the last of these categories. His remark that Hitler used no chemical weapons, made at his Tuesday press conference, was followed by outrage and instant contrition. Spicer meant that Hitler did not drop chemical bombs from airplanes (an accurate observation, and one made later in the day by Defense Secretary James Mattis). The Nazis used Zyklon B in their death camps: Hitler may have refrained from using chemical weapons in the battlefield for tactical reasons. If Spicer had a wider frame of reference, he might have either refrained from the comparison or been explicit about where Nazis used chemical weapons, and on whom. But his comment was not necessarily a sign of racism." (04/14/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-anti-semitism-commentary-idUSKBN17G0X4