Use United's bloody O'Hare debacle to demand change

Source: USA Today

by Ralph Nader

"United Airlines and its still unfolding 'reaccommodation' debacle remind me of the day I was denied boarding by Allegheny Airlines in April 1972 for a Washington, D.C. to Hartford, Conn. flight. Arriving at the ticket counter with a confirmed reservation, I was told that the 10:15 a.m. departing plane was full. Scheduled to address a large outdoor citizen action rally in downtown Hartford, I protested vigorously against what I thought was a flagrant breach of contract. At first my protests did little. The boarding supervisor came in and confirmed the clerk’s decision. I wasn’t going anywhere that day. But I asked a public interest lawyer, Reuben Robertson, to take my case against the airline. And we took it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court where his brilliant arguments won a 9-0 ruling in 1976 that bumped passengers can pursue a case against the airlines’ fraudulent misrepresentation. And that decision shaped what happened in Chicago on Sunday." (04/13/17)

