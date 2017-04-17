Forced catheterizations a good reminder that drug war as barbaric and cruel as ever

Source: Washington Post

by Radley Balko

"Here’s a disturbing report published last week by the Argus Leader in Sioux Falls, S.D.: '… A mesh bag blurred Dirk Sparks'[s] vision. He lay hooded and handcuffed as four police officers pinned him to a hospital exam table. Through the patterned light, he saw a fifth officer filming the procedure. His pants were loosened and pulled below his waist. Then, pain. A nurse at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre inserted a pencil-sized tube into Sparks’ urethra to drain his bladder. Moments later, an officer with the Pierre Police Department held a cup of Sparks’ urine that soon would be sent off for drug testing. 'It was degrading,' Sparks said. 'I was angry. I felt like my civil rights were being violated.' Hours earlier, police responded to a domestic dispute at Sparks’ home. When officers observed him acting 'fidgety,' they asked for a urine sample. When Sparks refused, police sought a warrant from a Hughes County judge to obtain a urine sample by 'medically accepted means.'" (04/14/17)

