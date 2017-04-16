Turkey: Historic vote on presidential powers under way

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Voting is under way in Turkey in a landmark referendum that will determine whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be granted sweeping new powers. Mr. Erdogan's supporters say replacing the parliamentary system with an executive presidency would modernize [sic] the country but opponents fear it could lead to greater authoritarianism. A 'Yes' vote could also see Mr. Erdogan remain in office until 2029." (04/16/17)

