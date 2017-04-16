Our ancestors were right about the Bill of Rights

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"A few weeks after the 9/11 attacks, a woman came up to me before I was to give a speech and said, 'Thank goodness we have the Bill of Rights to protect us from the terrorists.' She was serious. As I engaged her in conversation, I realized that she really believed that the purpose of the Bill of Rights was to protect us from 'the terrorists.' I thought to myself: This poor woman. The public-school system, along with all the post-9/11 propaganda about 'the terrorists' (later to morph into 'the Muslims') had really done a number on her. No, the Bill of Rights has nothing to do with protecting people from 'the terrorists,' unless one thinks that U.S. officials, including the troops, are terrorists. That’s because the purpose of the Bill of Rights really is to protect the American people and others from federal officials, including the troops, the CIA, and the NSA." (04/14/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/04/14/ancestors-right-bill-rights/