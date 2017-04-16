Gareth Porter on The Scott Horton Show

Source: Libertarian Institute

"Gareth Porter, an independent investigative journalist and historian writing on US national security policy, discusses two new revelations that contradict the Trump administration’s certainty that a Syrian airstrike using sarin gas deliberately targeted civilians in Khan Sheikhoun on April 4th. First, a former US official claims that the Russians informed their US counterparts of plans to strike a warehouse in Khan Sheikhoun 24 hours in advance, and advised that toxic chemicals were held there. Second, MIT Professor Theodore Postol says that the weapon casing alleged to have held the sarin gas was an improvised dispersal device detonated on the ground, and was not air-delivered." [various formats] (04/14/17)

