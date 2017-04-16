What a perverse presidential incentive system!

Source: Libertarian Institute

by Sheldon Richman

"All I can say is, we’ve got a hell of a political system on our hands when the surest way for a president to win the adoration of those who thought him a dangerous, ignorant, narcissistic, erratic, and bullshitting blowhard yesterday is to drop a bomb or fire a cruise missile today. We already knew something like this was the case. War presidents tend to be remembered better than presidents who had the misfortune to reign during peacetime, sometimes despite their best efforts. I guess it’s understandable that a president who 'led the nation into war' would stand out in the memory more than one who did not, but it’s no less a matter of concern to those who actually hate war and love peace rather than just say it." (04/14/17)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/articles/tgif-perverse-presidential-incentive-system/