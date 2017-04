Source: Reason

by Joshua Reeves

"D.A.R.E. and similar programs have much to teach us about American snitch culture. By conditioning children and teens to scrutinize and regulate their parents' and peers' conduct, these programs encourage kids to act like cops. And that makes them part of a long tradition." (for publication 05/17)

