Source: Free Talk Live

"Tax Protests Nationwide Over… Trump's Tax Returns :: Trump Is the Establishment :: Narcissism :: Why not more than one government? :: Hillary and Trump :: Breaking Tradition :: Historic Districts :: Alabama Porn Filter Proposal :: Russians :: Mark a Bad Parent? :: The Constitution :: Uranium Allegations :: Daylight Saving Time :: White Privilege? :: Buddy Bench :: Airplane Ticket Classes :: HOSTS — Ian, Mark." [Flash audio or MP3] (04/15/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-04-15