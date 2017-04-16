Overtime pay isn't a cure-all: Make work flexible without the red tape

Source: Competitive Enterprise Institute

by Trey Kovacs

"Proponents of the Obama-era overtime rule claim that arbitrarily raising the cost of labor at a new, higher salary threshold would help workers achieve a better work-life balance. Not only is this attitude paternalistic and insulting to workers, who presumably do not know best how to manage their own time, the regulation would impose billions in costs on job creators and reduce flexible schedule options for hardworking Americans. But the overtime rule is held up in court, so for now, American businesses have been spared the crushing regulatory costs that would come with it." (04/14/17)

https://cei.org/content/overtime-pay-isnt-cure-all-make-work-flexible-without-red-tape