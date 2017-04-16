United and the free market

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"Seems that folks are ticked at United Airlines. Dragging passengers off, overbooking and refusing to let passengers be passengers (by overbooking), and all kinds of other things have people posting and tweeting and more against United. And, as always, there is the 'there-oughta-be-a-law' crowd right out there screaming with the rest of them. And some of THAT crowd include the lawmakers itching to … well, to make more laws!" (04/14/17)

