Bitcoin wallets under siege from "Large Collider" attack

Source: Fortune

"A group called the 'Large Bitcoin Collider' claims it can smash open bitcoin wallets by using a so-called brute force attack, which directs mass amounts of computer power at individual wallets in order to guess their private keys. The project, which has been underway for months, relies on a distributed network of computers (similar to bitcoin itself), and invites anyone to participate — those who do could potentially share in the proceeds of the wallets cracked open. A 'trophy list' on the home page of Collider (an apparent reference to the Hadron Collider) suggests the group has successfully opened over a dozen wallets, though only three had any bitcoin in them. It's unclear if the group is motivated by financial gain or the cryptographic challenge of smashing wallets — the answer is probably both based on the site's webpage and outside observers." (04/15/17)

