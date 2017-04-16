Syria: 126 killed as bomb hits buses with evacuees, group says

Source: CNN

"The death toll from a bomb attack targeting evacuees leaving besieged Syrian towns has risen to 126, a monitoring group said Sunday. The blast hit a convoy of buses Saturday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reported the higher death toll. The blast struck buses of people leaving their towns as part of a rebel-regime swap." (04/16/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/15/middleeast/syria-evacuations-bombing/