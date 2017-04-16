Egypt: Regime frees US charity worker held for three years in pretrial detention

Source: Washington Post

"An Egyptian court on Saturday acquitted a U.S. charity worker who had spent almost three years in pretrial detention for her work with a charity helping street children. Police arrested Aya Hijazi, her husband and six others in May 2014 on charges of abusing children in her care and engaging in human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual exploitation and torture. Human rights groups said the charges were fabricated. Her detention came as part of a broader crackdown that has neutered independent civil society in Egypt." (04/16/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/middle_east/egypt-frees-us-aid-worker-held-for-three-years-in-pretrial-detention/2017/04/16/8e1f59c0-22a0-11e7-836b-e91b113bf060_story.html