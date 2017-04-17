Source: Kent's "Hooligan Libertarian" Blog

by Kent McManigal

"Pro-slavery people claimed that the slaves 'needed' slavery. They were too childish and ignorant to survive without being 'taken care of' and told what to do by paternalistic 'owners.' They claimed the slaves would die otherwise. In truth, many former slaves did die when slavery went away, because slavery had kept them from learning how to live in liberty. Abolishing slavery was still the right thing to do. Prohibitionists claim that without prohibition, addicts would drug themselves to death — they pretend prohibition is necessary, even helpful, to its victims. And, undoubtedly, when prohibition goes the way of chattel slavery, many addicts will die, having never learned self-control. Abolishing prohibition is still the right thing to do." (04/15/17)

http://blog.kentforliberty.com/2017/04/prohibition-and-slavery.html