Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by David Glance

"Since its independence from Russia in 1991, Estonia has been rapidly implementing a digital economy. It established online voting in 2007, has provided many government services online, has medical records and prescriptions online and has a fiber broadband network that gives it average speeds similar to those of Korea. Perhaps the most radical move by the Estonian Government was to introduce an e-Residency program in 2014 which would allow anyone from around the world to become a virtual citizen and start, and run, a business from Estonia." (04/16/17)

https://fee.org/articles/a-country-in-the-cloud-estonia-offers-e-residency/