Transactional President

by Debra J Saunders

"As President Donald Trump flew to Palm Beach Thursday for Easter weekend, there was a lull in his first 100 days — a chance for Washington to reflect on how his presidency is likely to evolve. There are many question marks, but one sure thing: More than any ideology, Trump values winning itself — whether the contest is over ratings, poll numbers, crowd size or the claim that he gets things done. This president is no ideologue; he's transactional. Last week Americans saw Trump's transactional strategies in action. Feed your political base what it wants most: The week began as Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch was sworn into the U.S. Supreme Court. At age 49, Gorsuch has decades to carve his mark on the country's top bench. NBC's 2016 election exit poll found that 27 percent of Trump voters saw Supreme Court appointments as their most important issue, while 48 percent rated it as important. This moment alone is what prompted many Americans to vote for Trump." (04/16/17)

