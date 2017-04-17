Trump calls for investigation into Tax Day protesters; tweets "election is over!"

Source: NBC News

"President Donald Trump on Twitter Sunday lashed out against citizens who'd taken to the streets to exercise their First Amendment rights. While claiming that thousands of people who on Saturday demanded Trump finally release his full tax returns were 'paid' protesters, Trump tweeted, 'The election is over!' 'Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies,' Trump tweeted a day after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in more than 150 cities across the country." (04/16/17)

