NASA OIG: Mission unlikely to launch in 2018

Source: Spaceflight Insider

"The NASA Office of Inspector General has issued an audit detailing that the space agency’s Exploration Mission 1 (EM-1) will likely not take to the Florida skies in 2018. However, this might be a moot point as NASA is considering flying EM-1 with a crew, which would push the launch to 2019 at the earliest. These are just some of a myriad of issues facing the first flight of the agency’s new super-heavy-lift launch system. The 77-page report, titled NASA’s Plans For Human Exploration Beyond Low Earth Orbit, was released on Thursday, April 13. It noted that the first astronauts to use the rocket as their means of transportation to destinations beyond low-Earth orbit will likely not do so until 2021 at the earliest." (04/15/17)

http://www.spaceflightinsider.com/missions/human-spaceflight/nasa-oig-sls-unlikely-launch-2018/