Source: Free Press Publications

by Darryl W Perry

"US Senator Jeanne Shaheen (NH) recently sent out an email titled 'Tax Day Should Be Simple.' Let’s dissect the title of this email. Most people understand 'Tax Day' to mean that day of the year by which one is supposed to fill out a stack of documents stating how much money one earned in the previous year, and then after a series of calculations, one discovers they have either had too much money taken from them — and will receive a refund — or they discover they supposedly didn’t have enough taken from them — and will be required to send in payment to cover the amount the IRS claims is owed. … One thing that is easy to understand is that taxation is theft by another name." [text,

Flash audio, or MP3] (04/16/17)

http://fpp.cc/make-tax-day-simple-again/