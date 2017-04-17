Microsoft mysteriously fixed security gaps allegedly used by US spies a month before they leaked

Source: Quartz

"On Friday, a cache of hacking tools allegedly developed by the US National Security Agency was dumped online. The news was explosive in the digital security community because the tools contained methods to hack computers running Windows, meaning millions of machines could be at risk. Security experts who tested the tools, leaked by a group called the Shadow Brokers, found that they worked. … But just hours later, Microsoft announced that many of the vulnerabilities were addressed in a security update released a month ago." (04/16/17)

