The real factions of Trumpland and US foreign policy

Source: Cato Institute

by Emma Ashford

"As civil war rumbles on, driven by ancient hatreds and more recent grudges. From the outside, concerned observers note the carnage and damage to state institutions. They worry about who will govern once the conflict is over. With the exception of Russia, external actors mostly favor the conflict’s moderate factions, and fret about growing extremism among the combatants. Whichever side triumphs, the consequences for regional and global security could be severe. I’m talking, of course, about the Trump administration." (04/14/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/real-factions-trumpland-us-foreign-policy