US is bombing for a country getting sued for $4 billion for their role in 9/11

Source: The Free Thought Project

"Sixteen years after 9/11, the U.S. remains in perpetual war against a tactic — aka the 'war on terror' — bombing and invading sovereign countries with the unquestioning support of corporate media. In a truly Orwellian sense, America’s strongest Arab ally in the Middle Eastern rampage is Saudi Arabia, which also happens to be the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism. Sustaining the decades-old partnership with Saudi Arabia is essential to securing Western dominance in the Middle East, which means the U.S. supports the Sunni regime’s own aggression against Shia-governed countries such as Iran and Syria." (04/16/17)

http://thefreethoughtproject.com/the-us-is-bombing-for-a-country-getting-sued-for-4-billion-for-their-role-in-911/