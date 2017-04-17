Was this wicked witchy woman cursed with ineffective assistance of counsel?

Source: Authority!

by Timothy J Taylor

"A nasty old lady was convicted in Oklahoma recently on a plea of guilty to multiple counts of felony child abuse for terrorizing her 7-year-old granddaughter while dressed as a witch. Few would argue, least of all me, that this wicked witchy woman deserved to be dealt with severely, but where was her lawyer when the judge cursed her with a sentence of three life terms in prison?" (04/16/17)

