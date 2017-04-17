Bankers, always the last to know

Source: Mises Canada

by Doug French

"Commercial real estate is starting to cool, with deal volume last year dropping 10% from 2015 to $493.7 billion, while, as Peter Grant reports for the Wall Street Journal and Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, 'the early stages of 2017 have delivered even weaker results: $50.3 billion in transaction value through March 1 compared to $80.1 billion in the like period in 2015 (a 37.2% yearly drop).' One would guess bankers would take notice and turn shy. However, Craig Bender of ING real estate, tells the Wall Street Journal: 'The banks are hungry. The life insurance groups are hungry.' It seems Lord Keynes had one thing right when he wrote, 'Banks and bankers are by nature blind.'" (04/14/17)

