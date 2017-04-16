Source: Libertarian Alliance

by Sean Gabb

"I am disturbed my Mr Trump’s apparent breaking of his election promises. He promised no more interventions in the Middle East. He has attacked Government forces in Syria, and on grounds that seem dubious in themselves. He promised better relations with Russia. These relations now seem lower than they were when Mr Obama was the American President. He denounced NATO as 'obsolete.' He is now happy with NATO. American healthcare is not my proper concern. But it is worth observing, in the light of his foreign policy, that he seemed to promise his working class supporters a system less dominated by entrenched special interests. It is a mercy, I am told by friends whose judgement I trust, that his only attempt at reform was frustrated. It may be that he has no intention of keeping his promises. Perhaps he never had any intention of keeping them." (04/14/17)

https://thelibertarianalliance.com/2017/04/13/donald-trump-and-the-nature-of-victory/