Source: Heartland Institute

by Scot Cleland

"At best the notions of net neutrality and consumer privacy are somewhat in tension. At worst, they are in opposition, and harm consumer privacy as happened when the Wheeler-FCC subordinated the goal of what’s best for consumer privacy to the conflicting and overriding goal of what was best for imposing maximal, Title II net neutrality. Net neutrality and consumer privacy are in tension because they are very different concepts, priorities, and approaches for the handling of information online." (04/14/17)

http://blog.heartland.org/2017/04/why-title-ii-net-neutrality-directly-conflicts-with-consumer-privacy/