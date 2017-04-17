Economic analysis cannot justify immoral state actions

Source: Independent Institute

by Robert Higgs

"A certain species of economist — often those who took to economic analysis in grad school as if it were the be all and end all of understanding the world — tends to dismiss all moral elements in an appraisal of government action, maintaining that because every situation is one of trade-offs in an uncertain situation in which the outcomes of counter-factuals cannot be known with confidence, one must not criticize government actions simply because they are plainly immoral. After all, they might be necessary to preserve life on earth or to attain some other end of transcendent significance. For example, one cannot simply criticize George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq on moral grounds because — who really knows? — Saddam’s government might have been only days away from developing and using nuclear weapons against a large city. This kind of who-knows-what-might-otherwise-have-happened appraisal often serves to exculpate even great evils, and to do so on very flimsy grounds." (04/14/17)

