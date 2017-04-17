A+ in arrogance

Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"The folks in Congress represent 'We, the People' … well, theoretically, at least. They’re supposed to work for us. We are their bosses. We pay their salary. But not U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, the third-term Republican from the rural Second District of Oklahoma. At two recent town hall meetings, the former professional mixed martial arts fighter responded to comments that the people pay his salary and health insurance with a sort of verbal karate-chop. 'You say you pay for me to do this. Bullcrap,' he aggressively retorted. 'I pay for myself.'" (04/14/17)

