How food stamps subverted democracy, part 1

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by James Bovard

"The federal government is now feeding more than 100 million Americans. The vast increase in dependency fundamentally changes the relationship of Washington to the citizenry. The more Americans rely on handouts, the more difficult it becomes to roll back politicians’ power over those who do not. There was no good reason for the vast expansion of dependency. The history of the federal food-aid boom is a story of political conniving, bureaucratic bungles, and media collusion. Forty years ago, when the 'hunger revolution' in American politics began, average people would have scoffed at the notion that the government must intervene to supply so many meals. But in the subsequent decades, politicians captured new prerogatives to take over far more lives." (04/14/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/food-stamps-subverted-democracy-part-1/