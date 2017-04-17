If universities are afraid of the emperor — are they still universities? The important of freedom of speech in academia

Source: Students For Liberty

by Agnieszka Plonka

"Are universities separate from the state? Is truth in primacy? Is freedom of speech uncompromised — can professors say what they want and not even the emperor can touch a hair of their head? I am deeply afraid not. The modern western world is quickly slipping into the Byzantine ways, where all means are justified to achieve political goals. And my personal experience (I am a geophysicist, so no ideology can possibly shape my results!) makes me concerned about the perspectives of academia. If we gravitate towards a political structure with a strong religion-like ideology dripping its venom into universities and then young minds — how far advanced are we on that road to serfdom? " (04/16/17)

https://www.studentsforliberty.org/2017/04/16/universities-afraid-emperor-still-universities-importance-freedom-speech-academia/