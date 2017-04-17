Source: The Hill

"President Donald Trump on Friday announced his intent to nominate former Rep. Scott Garrett, a Republican from New Jersey, for president of the Export-Import Bank. While in Congress, Garrett voted against reauthorizing the bank and said that it 'embodies the corruption of the free enterprise system.' If confirmed, Garrett would serve a four-year term at the helm of the bank, which aims to make U.S. exports more competitive around the world by lending money to foreign buyers. Trump is also nominating another former lawmaker to the bank: Spencer Bachus of Alabama, who once led the financial services panel. Bachus, who served on Capitol Hill from 1993 to 2014 and supported the bank’s reauthorization. Trump opposed the Ex-Im Bank on the campaign trail, but he did an about-face this week, saying he now supports it." (04/14/17)

http://thehill.com/policy/finance/328938-trump-picks-critic-of-ex-im-bank-to-lead-it