NY: Panicked mob flees a packed Penn Station after Amtrak cops jolt man with stun gun

Source: New York Daily News

"Pandemonium erupted at Penn Station Friday after Amtrak police used a stun gun on an unruly man — sending scared riders scrambling for safety. The transit hub was unusually crowded at rush hour thanks to an NJ Transit train that stalled in a tunnel earlier, causing massive delays to kick off the holiday weekend. … FDNY officials said 13 people were injured in the chaos." (04/14/17)

