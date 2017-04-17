AK: BP oil well spills out of control

Source: MarketWatch

"An out of control oil well on Alaska's North Slope near Prudhoe Bay continues to spray crude and natural gas into the area for a third day, according to BP PLC, which operates the well. The London-based energy company said it couldn't quantify how much oil has spilled in the area, because it was still too dangerous for workers to approach the well. Attempts to stop the leak have failed so far. BP and state and federal authorities continued work on Sunday to try to get a handle on the situation." (04/16/17)

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bp-oil-well-in-alaska-spills-out-of-control-2017-04-16